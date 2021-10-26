Two-time WWE Champion set to challenge Big E for WWE Championship

Tonight on WWE RAW, the new challenger to Big E's WWE Championship was determined in a Fatal 4-Way Ladder match. Former world champions Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens battled it out for a shot at Big E's title.

After a hard-fought battle, Rollins climbed the ladder and secured the contract to earn a future title opportunity against WWE Champion Big E.

It is worth noting that all four competitors were recently drafted to RAW from SmackDown. Each one had their own reasons to challenge Big E for the title; they all listed their impressive accomplishments earlier in the show

Though Rollins won the bout, Owens was certainly the best performer in the match. The Prizefighter delivered a valiant effort, but he was unfortunately unable to grab the contract after Rollins dropped him through a ladder.

The Visionary then made quick work of Balor, whose leg got injured during the match, and proceeded to clinch the victory.

While making his way to the back, Rollins was greeted by Big E, who came out to congratulate him. Rollins, being his usual cocky self, brushed the WWE Champion aside with a hearty laugh and made his exit.

Seth Rollins shares a long history with Big E

Rollins is no stranger to current WWE Champion Big E. While Big E is enjoying his first WWE Championship reign, Rollins is a former two-time WWE Champion. They haven't faced each other very much in recent memory, but their history dates back to their days as young prospects.

Before they moved up to the main roster, both Superstars faced each other in NXT. Rollins, who was the inaugural NXT Champion, lost the title to Big E in 2013.

Big E also won the Money in the Bank ladder match this year, and Rollins was one of his opponents in this bout. Clearly, there's plenty of history these two stars can use in their feud.

