The wrestling world was quite different during the 1980s before Vince McMahon ended the territorial era and turned WWE into a global juggernaut. Bruce Prichard recently revealed a fascinating story about how Oe Anderson allegedly asked the Road Warriors to injure The Brisco Brothers before they arrived in WWE.

Ole Anderson helped form the iconic Road Warriors tag team in Georgia Championship Wrestling, which also had Gerrald and Jack Brisco amongst the top acts in 1984. The Brisco Brothers even had a minority stake in the company and were successful in eventually selling off their shares to Vince McMahon.

Prichard recalled that the Briscos and Road Warriors were scheduled for a match following former WWE boss Vince McMahon's takeover.

Ole Anderson, the head booker of the promotion at that time, was reportedly willing to give Road Warrior Hawk and Road Warrior Animal some money to legitimately break the Briscos' legs during their bout.

Here's what Bruce Prichard revealed on his podcast:

"Vince had come in, and Vince had taken over Georgia Championship Wrestling and purchased a controlling partnership there. And Ole Anderson, I think, was booking at the time and the Briscos were there and so and so forth. And Ole Anderson offered the Road Warriors money; they were in a match with the Briscos, and legend has it that they were offered money to break the Briscos legs." [From 25:44 to 26:10]

Jack and Jerry Brisco caught wind of Ole Anderson's dangerous proposal and decided to talk to the Road Warriors before their tag team contest.

As noted by Bruce Prichard, The Briscoe confronted WWE Hall of Famers Hawk and Animal about Anderson's alleged plan:

"So, Jack and Jerry came to the dressing room and told the Warriors. They said, 'Hey, we understand that Ole wants you to hurt us tonight and that we've been told that you're going to try and break our legs." [From 26:11 to 26:30]

WWE veteran Bruce Prichard on what happened in Road Warriors and the Brisco Brothers' match

After their chat in the locker room, both legendary tag teams proceeded to have their match as initially planned. Bruce Prichard stated that the Road Warriors and the Briscos orchestrated a fantastic in-ring spectacle despite the controversial circumstances surrounding the show.

The veteran WWE executive stated that the Brisco Brothers and Road Warriors had a safe match in which, thankfully, none of the competitors suffered a severe injury.

Prichard added that had the Warriors acted out on Ole Anderson's orders, they might not have had it easy in a shoot fight against the highly-respected Jack and Jerry Brisco.

"Listen, we need to go out and have a match, or somebody is going to get their leg broken. And needless to say, Road Warriors worked that match and had a hell of a match with the Briscos. And nobody got hurt. I'm sure, had the Warriors tried to do something, somebody would have probably ended up with a broken leg, and I don't think it would have been a Brisco," added Prichard. [From 26:31 to 27:00]

During a recent Sportskeeda exclusive, Gerald Brisco opened up about Brock Lesnar's real fight with a former WWE Champion, and you can check out more on that right here.

While using the quote from this article, please credit 'Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard' and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes