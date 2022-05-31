Two-time WWE Women's Champion would like to face Bianca Belair in a first-time-ever match 

Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool would love to work with Bianca Belair if she ever makes her return to the promotion.

The former Divas Champion hung up her boots in 2011 after losing a 'loser leaves WWE' match against Layla. While Michelle has made sporadic appearances over the years, she is yet to return as a full-time performer.

Speaking on the Wives Of Wrestling podcast, Michelle disclosed her desire to work with Bianca, stating that the EST is "crazy talented." The four-time champion added that she loved working with newer girls like Zelina Vega.

“If I were to ever come back, I would love to work with Bianca. It’s just crazy, she’s just crazy strong, she’s just crazy talented, but I really had fun with some of the newer girls this past Rumble,” she said. “Liv Morgan, I really enjoyed working with, Zelina, but I think Bianca. Becky would be fun just to talk trash with, but yeah, I think Bianca would be the one.” (h/t-wrestlinginc)

Bianca Belair was in action on WWE RAW this week

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was kickstarted by Becky Lynch, who had a few harsh words for her opponents at Hell in a Cell.

Big Time Becks was soon joined by Asuka and Bianca Belair, which resulted in a brawl between the three. However, the former was soon sent out of the squared circle as Bianca and Asuka locked horns in the first match of the night.

The EST of WWE has been on a rampant run since winning the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Belair continued her winning run on the red brand this week as she pinned Asuka to gain an important victory before the upcoming triple threat match.

However, her victory was short-lived as Becky Lynch came in to lay both her opponents out. The three women will clash at Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship.

Check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far