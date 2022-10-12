Two top WWE stars are "too nice" to be on Brock Lesnar's level, according to Bully Ray

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seemingly disliked Brock Lesnar's segment with Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW. He believes the likes of Lashley and Drew McIntyre lack the same level of intensity as The Beast Incarnate.

The latest RAW episode featured Lesnar's surprise return after an absence of more than two months. The former UFC star attacked Lashley to renew their rivalry from earlier this year. Moments later, Seth Rollins defeated The All Mighty to win the United States Championship.

During his RAW review on Busted Open, Bully Ray highlighted why Lashley and McIntyre's real-life personalities might hinder their success in WWE:

"Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and he's had an amazing career, but Bobby's not on the same level as a Brock or a Roman [Reigns]," Ray said. "The same thing that held Bobby back is the same thing that holds Drew McIntyre back at times, in my opinion. They're genuinely too nice. They really are."

Lashley and McIntyre have both recorded wins over Lesnar in recent years to capture the WWE Championship. McIntyre beat Lesnar in the WrestleMania 36 main event, while Lashley defeated his current rival at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Bully Ray elaborates on why Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are not like Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstars participate in more out-of-character interviews now than ever before. As a result, it is easy for fans to find out what their favorite wrestlers are like behind the scenes.

Bully Ray thinks fans might struggle to fully invest in Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's menacing characters if they know about both men's personalities:

"They can try to play that more aggressive, in-your-face type character, but they're never gonna come across like a Brock Lesnar," Ray continued. "They're never gonna come across like that next level bada**. Don't get me wrong, in real life, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, bada**es, guys that you don't wanna meet in a dark alley because they will kick your a**."

Moving forward, Lashley has challenged Lesnar to appear on next week's RAW. McIntyre, meanwhile, looks set to continue his rivalry with Karrion Kross on SmackDown following their Strap Match at Extreme Rules.

Do you think Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre are on Brock Lesnar's level? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

