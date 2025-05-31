Two WWE legends discuss long-awaited return after 30+ years

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame took place on April 18 as part of WrestleMania 41 week. In a new interview, Demolition's Barry Darsow and Bill Eadie reflected on their appearance at the ceremony.

Darsow (Smash) and Eadie (Ax) signed WWE Legends deals in February. The three-time Tag Team Champions were one of wrestling's top attractions in the late 1980s and early 1990s. However, the duo's inclusion in a 2016 concussion lawsuit against WWE soured their relationship with the company.

Speaking to Ben Veal of Wrestling Life, Darsow only had positive things to say about Demolition's experience backstage at the Hall of Fame:

"Bill and I, when we got to the Hall of Fame, we were in a room with Triple H, everybody was in there, and [Kevin] Nash was in there, Stone Cold [Steve] Austin, and right away CM Punk came up to us and introduced himself, and just a really, really good guy, and then Bruce Prichard came up, gave him a little hug, the whole deal, and Undertaker's wife [Michelle McCool] came up." [8:22 – 8:52]

Many expected Demolition to join the 2025 Hall of Fame class, but they only attended the show as guests rather than inductees.

Bill Eadie on WWE's view of Demolition in 2025

Considering their strained relationship with WWE in the past, Bill Eadie is pleased that he and Barry Darsow were treated well at the Hall of Fame.

Eadie also implied that the company's previous management structure under Vince McMahon was not as welcoming as the current regime:

"Well, it's nice. The atmosphere has changed considerably. There doesn't seem to be animosity towards ex-wrestlers or ex-employees, and, like Barry said, it was heartwarming because we were just brought back into the family again, back into the house. That was nice." [9:30 – 9:56]

In the same interview, Eadie disclosed details about the length of Demolition's Legends deal.

Please credit Wrestling Life and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

