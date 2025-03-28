  • home icon
  • Two WWE Superstars aren't on speaking terms with AEW's Swerve Strickland, claims 34-year-old star

Two WWE Superstars aren't on speaking terms with AEW's Swerve Strickland, claims 34-year-old star

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 28, 2025 03:31 GMT
Strickland and WWE CCO Triple H (via AEW's YouTube and WWE's website)

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that two popular stars are not on speaking terms with AEW's Swerve Strickland. Top Dolla (aka AJ Francis) had a lot to say about the former AEW World Champion in a new interview.

Swerve Strickland and Top Dolla were once members of Hit Row in WWE. All members of the stable were let go in late 2021. Strickland went on to become a top star in All Elite Wrestling, while the others were brought back under the Triple H regime. In a recent interview, Strickland stated that one of the group members became aggressive with WWE officials back in 2021.

AJ Francis later responded to the statement and said he was standing up for a Black woman (referring to B-Fab), hinting that Swerve was talking about him. In an interview with Unlikely, Francis had much to say about his relationship with Strickland and claimed that B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis are not on speaking terms with the AEW star.

"I know what I did to make Hit Row pop. I know I was in the kitchen and we were having group meetings in my house. I know we recorded the song in my house. I know who wrote the hook. I know who structured the song. I know who did all that sh*t, and so do they. If I'm the bad guy, somebody ask Vlad to ask Swerve why [Ashante] and [B-Fab] don't talk to him. Since I'm the bad guy, why is it that me, her, and [Ashante] were talking today about this foolishness." [H/T Fightful]
Swerve Strickland's WWE release ended up being the best thing to happen to him

Swerve Strickland joined Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling in early 2022. It's been about three years since his AEW debut, and he has firmly established himself as one of the top stars in the promotion.

Swerve is a former AEW World Champion and one of the most respected stars in the company. He headlined AEW's biggest show, All In, last year and lost the world title to Bryan Danielson.

