Two WWE Superstars will leave The Judgment Day, says analyst; following the Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan romance angle

Liv Morgan is hell-bent on taking everything away from Rhea Ripley, including The Judgment Day. WWE personality Sam Roberts thinks the top RAW faction will split up soon.

The 29-year-old superstar has become a nightmare for The Judgment Day as she put The Eradicator out of commission. Not just that, she became the Women's World Champion at King and Queen of the Ring with Dominik Mysterio accidentally helping her. Amid Mami's absence, Morgan appears to be in cahoots with several Judgment Day members as she has been spotted hanging out backstage with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that Damian Priest could end his association with The Judgment Day, leaving Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio amid Rhea Ripley's injury hiatus:

"I probably just have Damian Priest do his own thing. Maybe the Judgment Day just becomes Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio," Roberts said.

The wrestling analyst, however, ruled out the possibility of Liv Morgan taking over the faction anytime soon as he thinks the current champion is using Dirty Dom to finish her revenge tour:

"I don't see the Liv Morgan-Dominik thing being a long-term thing. That's the only thing like I don't see Liv Morgan being a part of this new faction because she's just using him [Dominik Mysterio]. But I could see Judgment Day kind of splintering and Liv being at the center of that for sure. Like maybe Rhea thinks she's just lost Dominik, but she's also lost JD, she's also lost Finn but she hasn't lost Priest. Maybe something like that," he added. [From 57:02 to 57:36]

What happened between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio?

In an attempt to cost Liv Morgan her Women's World Championship to Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match, Dominik Mysterio's actions backfired on Monday Night RAW this week.

Dom accidentally helped Morgan escape the steel cage and retain her title against Lynch. In the post-match, Morgan forcefully kissed Dominik to return the favor.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on the cliffhanger ending to RAW this week:

"There's more story to be told with Liv slowly luring Dom in than there is with Dom just turning and going with Liv," Bully continued. "Then you're asking yourself why. 'Why did he just turn his back on Mami? What happened to their relationship? Why did he just jump into Liv's corner?' With this, like last night, you saw the disgust on Dom's face."

All signs point to an inevitable match between Morgan and Ripley ahead of SummerSlam, but there's no official word on when Mami will be medically cleared to return to action. Will the two women slug it out at the biggest party of the summer? Only time will tell.

