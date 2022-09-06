Tyler Bate makes history at NXT Worlds Collide

WWE Superstar Tyler Bate has made history in the main event of NXT Worlds Collide.

At the event, the English-born star took on Bron Breakker in a match to unify the NXT and NXT UK Titles. Bate was brought to the US version of the show following the closure of NXT UK. The winner-take-all contest was quickly put together for the premium live event. Ultimately, Bron Breakker proved to be too much for the Big Strong Boy.

Although Tyler didn't leave the building with both belts on Sunday night, the NXT UK star did make history. Bate will officially be recognized as the final NXT UK Champion ever, as well as being the first to win the title at the WWE UK Championship Tournament.

This is the first time this has happened to a WWE Title in 50 years. The last example was when Bobo Brazil retired the United States Heavyweight Title in 1976, after becoming its first champion in 1963, as pointed out by Twitter user Wrestling Stats & Info.

Wrestling Stats & Info @WWEStats With Tyler Bate recognized as the final #WWENXT United Kingdom Champion, it marks the 1st time in nearly 50 years that the inaugural holder of a @WWE -sanctioned title ends up being the final champ (after seeing the title held by multiple other Superstars in between those reigns.) With Tyler Bate recognized as the final #WWENXT United Kingdom Champion, it marks the 1st time in nearly 50 years that the inaugural holder of a @WWE-sanctioned title ends up being the final champ (after seeing the title held by multiple other Superstars in between those reigns.)

Wrestling Stats & Info @WWEStats The last time it happened was 1976, when Bobo Brazil retired the United States Heavyweight Championship & was also the title's first holder in 1963. Four other Superstars held the title in between his first and last reign. (For Bate, it was 3 other Superstars from 2017 to 2022.) The last time it happened was 1976, when Bobo Brazil retired the United States Heavyweight Championship & was also the title's first holder in 1963. Four other Superstars held the title in between his first and last reign. (For Bate, it was 3 other Superstars from 2017 to 2022.)

Tyler Bate even received a special entrance at NXT Worlds Collide, where he walked through a hall of former NXT UK Champions before coming through the curtain.

How long was Tyler Bate's first NXT UK Championship reign?

Tyler Bate first captured the NXT UK Championship when it was known as the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

Bate's reign pre-dated the NXT UK brand itself, mainly seeing the Big Strong Boy defending the title at NXT TakeOver events and independent shows. After defeating Pete Dunne in the final of the namesake tournament, Bate would go on to reign for 125 days.

He would eventually drop the title to Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver Chicago in 2017, and Dunne would carry the title into the inception of NXT UK.

What did you think of the NXT Worlds Collide main event? What's next for Tyler Bate? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

