WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze recently appeared as a guest on Alexa Bliss' podcast, Uncool with Alexa Bliss. On the podcast, Bliss and her guests mostly talk about their oft embarrassing moments and Breeze was no exception.

WWE's Prince Pretty revealed that he has almost threw up in the ring on more than one occasion while wrestling sick. The former NXT Tag Team Champion said that the first incident happened while he was working a match with the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

"I've had a couple of times where I almost threw up in the ring. One, I was so blown up; I was super tired. My match with Sami Zayn, you'll see it because there's a close up on my face. I think there was a big false finish, maybe a superkick one, and he kicks out and I'm laying down, and I'm just staring straight ahead, and I'm thinking in my head at that moment, 'I'm about to puke on National TV.

"It's going to happen and I can't do anything about it. It's going to happen,' and somehow, it didn't. That was the one, because I was so blown up that it happened. And the other time was in Belfast or Dublin, and I was sick. I was the most I've ever been [sick] and I couldn't leave the locker room the entire time. I couldn't walk five feet from the locker room and I'd have to run back and I just threw up everywhere basically." (h/t: Wrestling Inc.)

Tyler Breeze went on to add that he kept throwing up throughout the intermission with Dolph Ziggler and added how he requested the latter to let him take a breather if he crawled under the ring.

Tyler Breeze then said that almost all of the Superstars got sick during that trip and even Ziggler appeared to show the ill-effects on the night after. Although The Showoff looked like as if he was about to puke in the match, Breeze stated that luckily nothing of the sort happened.

Tyler Breeze's time in WWE

Tyler Breeze quickly made a name for himself on NXT after he arrived in 2014. He went on to produce a great body of work with various Superstars. He even became the only WWE Superstar to face NJPW's Jushin "Thunder" Liger at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn for which he received a lot of praise.

After getting called up to the main roster however, Tyler Breeze's momentum fell as he was not exposed to much TV time. But, ever since returning to the black and gold brand, Breeze regained the lost momentum as a strong tag-team competitor after reforming Breezango with his former partner Fandango.

They defeated Imperium to capture the NXT Tag Team Championships and recently dropped them to Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch on the October 21st episode of NXT.