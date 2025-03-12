Typhoon says fans are still mad about 1991 WWE moment (Exclusive)

Earthquake and Typhoon were one of WWE's top tag teams in the early 1990s. Fred Ottman, aka Typhoon, recently reflected on the creation of their legendary alliance.

Earthquake and The Nasty Boys defeated Typhoon, then known as Tugboat, and The Bushwhackers on the June 15, 1991, episode of WWE Superstars. In the closing stages, Ottman's Tugboat character turned heel by attacking his tag team partners.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Ottman mentioned some of his favorite opponents. He also revealed that fans still complain about his heel turn 34 years later.

"The Road Warriors, right off the top, Money Inc., Beverly Brothers," Ottman said. "I mean, there was a lot of other mixed tags and stuff, eight-man, me and Quake and then Nastys and that stuff. We worked against The Bushwhackers. I have people still mad at me about turning on The Bushwhackers. Because I was there in a match with them, tagging in, and that's when they did the turn, and, oh my God, it was crazy." [5:07 – 5:38]

Watch the video above to hear Ottman's thoughts on what his nephew Cody Rhodes should do next in his rivalry with John Cena and The Rock.

Why Earthquake and Typhoon succeeded in WWE

Known as The Natural Disasters, Earthquake and Typhoon were billed at a combined weight of 852 pounds. The imposing duo held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 85 days in 1992.

Fred Ottman thinks the tag team gelled so well due to his real-life friendship with the late John Tenta, aka Earthquake:

"I think because we were physically able to do a lot of stuff that smaller guys did and we worked so good together. A lot of times with tag teams being on the road, and we were on the road over 300 days a year, and that didn't include traveling. I forgot how many countries that I've been to, 30 or 40. It was incredible. But he was great. He was literally my brother from another mother." [3:08 – 3:40]

On April 18, The Natural Disasters' contribution to the wrestling business will be recognized with a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

