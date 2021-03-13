Tyson Fury reveals four WWE plans that were canceled due to COVID-19

Tyson Fury has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused him to miss out on several WWE opportunities.

In October 2019, the British heavyweight boxer defeated Braun Strowman in his WWE in-ring debut at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He also appeared in a segment with Strowman and The B-Team at a SmackDown taping in Manchester, England in November 2019.

Speaking in an interview with Behind The Gloves, Fury said he was due to appear at WrestleMania 36, SummerSlam 2020, and a Royal Rumble event. Plans for a high-profile match in the United Kingdom against Drew McIntyre were also canceled due to COVID-19.

“I was supposed to go to SummerSlam last year and I was supposed to go to WrestleMania last year, and I was also supposed to fight Drew McIntyre in a pay-per-view event in the UK. But none of that happened thanks to COVID.

“So COVID’s cost me SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, pay-per-view with Drew McIntyre, the [Deontay] Wilder rematch, and the [Anthony] Joshua fight, so thank you, COVID. And I was supposed to meet the President of the Unites States, Donald Trump. I was supposed to meet the Pope of Rome, among other things, so it’s cost me a lot. It’s one of them things.”

Following his WWE appearances, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in February 2020 to become the WBC (World Boxing Council) Heavyweight Champion. He is expected to have two fights in 2021.

How did Tyson Fury fare in his WWE debut?

Tyson Fury impersonated The Undertaker's sit-up motion

Tyson Fury trained at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for three weeks to prepare for his match against Braun Strowman. The finish to the eight-minute match saw Fury knock Strowman to the mat at ringside. Although the boxer won the match via count-out, Strowman had the last laugh by hitting a post-match Running Powerslam on his famous opponent.

Fury told Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Crown Jewel that he wants to face Brock Lesnar in WWE. He has also exchanged several insults with two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in media interviews and on social media over the last year.

WWE fans will have to wait and see whether travel restrictions continue to prevent Fury's presence on WWE programming.

