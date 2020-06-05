Tyson Fury's WWE return is reportedly in the works

Is a highly anticipated Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury fight on the horizon?

Tyson Fury feuded with and defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel last year.

Tyson Fury has revealed that his WWE return is in the works

From Mike Tyson to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and most recently, Tyson Fury, several world-class boxers have entered the world of professional wrestling and interacted with the Sports Entertainment industry's finest.

And it looks like the best is yet to come as the "world's best active heavyweight" boxer, Tyson Fury may soon wrestle the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

Recently, Seán Sheehan (SevereMMA Podcast fame) tweeted about Tyson Fury revealing that he spoke to Vince McMahon last week about a potential "wrestling opportunity" in the near future.

Tyson Fury (on Redknapp's Home Fixture on Sky Sports) says he spoke on the phone to Vince McMahon last week and said that "there may be an opportunity coming up soon" to wrestle again. @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) June 4, 2020

While it isn't confirmed when (and if) the undefeated boxer will make his WWE return, what can be said for sure is that he is eyeing a fight against Drew McIntyre. The two have been "feuding" on social media for quite some time now.

Always nice hearing from my biggest fan, @Tyson_Fury! Maybe I’ll join you on Instagram for a workout, give you some tips and then one day we can talk business https://t.co/7ySBYojseo — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 15, 2020

On a potential match against Drew McIntyre, the current WBC Heavyweight Champion said:

I think it would be a massive showdown in the UK and one to watch, for sure. I think everyone would be inspired and love to watch it.

The idea of a potential McIntyre/Fury match is intriguing since both men are currently at the peak of their powers. So, if this fight actually goes down, it is set to generate a lot of interest around the world.

Advertisement

Tyson Fury's previous WWE run

The Gypsy King is no stranger to WWE. He was involved in a brief feud against Braun Strowman last year after the Monster Among Men decided to mess with Fury during SmackDown's Fox debut. This led to a match between the two at Crown Jewel, which Fury won via count-out.

While his short WWE stint received a mixed response from the wrestling fans, there's no doubt that Tyson Fury will try to put on a better showing against the current WWE Champion.

"If WWE comes to the United Kingdom and wants a massive PPV, then look no further than the Gypsy King vs. @DMcIntyreWWE..."



And there we have it 🚨🚨🚨@Tyson_Fury wants to headline a UK PPV against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sZSSTmmvSf — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 26, 2020

The Gypsy King has been vocal about his interest in facing McIntyre and wants to headline a PPV with the current WWE Champion in UK.