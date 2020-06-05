Tyson Fury's WWE return is reportedly in the works
- Is a highly anticipated Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury fight on the horizon?
- Tyson Fury feuded with and defeated Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel last year.
From Mike Tyson to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and most recently, Tyson Fury, several world-class boxers have entered the world of professional wrestling and interacted with the Sports Entertainment industry's finest.
And it looks like the best is yet to come as the "world's best active heavyweight" boxer, Tyson Fury may soon wrestle the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.
Recently, Seán Sheehan (SevereMMA Podcast fame) tweeted about Tyson Fury revealing that he spoke to Vince McMahon last week about a potential "wrestling opportunity" in the near future.
While it isn't confirmed when (and if) the undefeated boxer will make his WWE return, what can be said for sure is that he is eyeing a fight against Drew McIntyre. The two have been "feuding" on social media for quite some time now.
On a potential match against Drew McIntyre, the current WBC Heavyweight Champion said:
I think it would be a massive showdown in the UK and one to watch, for sure. I think everyone would be inspired and love to watch it.
The idea of a potential McIntyre/Fury match is intriguing since both men are currently at the peak of their powers. So, if this fight actually goes down, it is set to generate a lot of interest around the world.
Tyson Fury's previous WWE run
The Gypsy King is no stranger to WWE. He was involved in a brief feud against Braun Strowman last year after the Monster Among Men decided to mess with Fury during SmackDown's Fox debut. This led to a match between the two at Crown Jewel, which Fury won via count-out.
While his short WWE stint received a mixed response from the wrestling fans, there's no doubt that Tyson Fury will try to put on a better showing against the current WWE Champion.
The Gypsy King has been vocal about his interest in facing McIntyre and wants to headline a PPV with the current WWE Champion in UK.Published 05 Jun 2020, 05:58 IST