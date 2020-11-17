Tyson Fury sends a message to The Undertaker

The upcoming edition of WWE Survivor Series is going to be a special event, as it's the "Final Farewell" of The Undertaker. WWE has been promoting the PPV for a while now, and fans have been anxiously waiting to see what the company has in store for them this Sunday.

British professional boxer Tyson Fury recently took to Twitter and sent a heartfelt message to The Undertaker, ahead of Survivor Series. Fury shared a video in where he showed his respect to The Undertaker by sporting an outfit inspired by The Deadman. Fury also told The Undertaker that he will be tuning in to watch his Final Farewell this Sunday. Check out the tweet below:

Showing my utmost respect to The @undertaker on his 30th Anniversary in the @WWE . Sporting this Phenom inspired, custom @Claudio_Lugli outfit and Championship title



I will be tuning in to watch your Final Farewell this Sunday at Survivor Series.



Thank You Taker #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/jeEUafm0Fo — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 17, 2020

Tyson Fury is one of several big names who have the utmost respect for The Undertaker

The Undertaker's iconic character broke the barriers of pro-wrestling and made mainstream news on countless occasions. Over the past 30 years numerous big names from various fields have praised The Undertaker.

The Undertaker made his debut at the 1990 Survivor Series PPV, and has had a career spanning three decades that has inspired fans and fellow wrestlers alike. If The Deadman is going to bid us goodbye this Sunday, there couldn't have been a better place and time for him to ride off into the sunset than at Survivor Series.