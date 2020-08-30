Tyson Fury teases facing Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title

Undefeated Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Tyson Fury, has once again called out WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, leading some to speculate that a match between the two champions could be in the works.

Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have recently traded shots on social media with both British athletes challenging each other to a future showdown.

During an interview with BT Sport, the current WBC, The Ring magazine, and lineal Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Tyson Fury, speculated that his next fight overall could be against the current WWE Champion.

"Maybe i'll fight Drew McIntyre for the WWE Heavyweight Championship, who knows. I hear he's been calling me out a little bit lately. So, giving you that [clenched fist] Drew."

Your fan has been calling you out again, @DMcIntyreWWE... 😏 pic.twitter.com/RilP3LQm4c — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 29, 2020

Tyson Fury in WWE

Tyson Fury is currently undefeated inside of a WWE ring. Tyson Fury made his debut WWE appearance during SmackDown's premiere episode on FOX on Oct. 4, 2019.

During this show, Tyson Fury sat at ringside, before he got into an altercation with Braun Strowman. Tyson Fury jumped the barricade and only to be escorted from the arena by security.

This confrontation would later lead to a brawl between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman on the following episode of Monday Night RAW. This set up a match between Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31, 2019.

At Crown Jewel, Tyson Fury defeated Braun Strowman via count out during his debut match. However, Braun Strowman delivered a running powerslam to the undefeated Boxing Heavyweight Champion once the match was done.

However, "The Monster Among Men" and The Gypsy King seemingly settled their feud during the Nov. 8, 2109 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. During a segment in Tyson Fury's home country of the United Kingdom, Braun Strowman and The Gypsy King teamed up and take out The B Team to conclude their WWE rivalry.

Tyson Fury is currently scheduled to defend his WBC, The Ring and Lineal Heavyweight Boxing Championships against Deontay Wilder in December 2020. However, there are suggestions that the fight could be delayed due to issues associated with COVID-19.

Would you like to see Tyson Fury compete inside of a WWE ring against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in the future?