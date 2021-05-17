Tyson Fury spotted backstage at WrestleMania Backlash

Tyson Fury is a big WWE fan and he showed his support for the company by being present backstage at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Gypsy King has been associated with the company since 2019 and even had a match at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view that year. Fury faced off against Braun Strowman, whom he defeated via count-out.

WWE shared some exclusive backstage photos from WrestleMania Backlash on Twitter. The pictures show Tyson Fury and his son posing with the likes of Rey Mysterio and WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Fury and his son were all smiles and it seemed like they were enjoying their time backstage.

The Gypsy King is all set to take on Anthony Joshua on 14th August this year in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Universe is hoping to see Tyson Fury gear up for another match in the squared circle sometime soon.

Tyson Fury has been going back and forth with Drew McIntyre

It seems as though the Gypsy King already has an opponent in mind if he is going to make his return to WWE.

Fury has been going back and forth with Drew McIntyre on social media. Both men have been exchanging threats, suggesting that they can beat the other in a wrestling match.

This would be something many fans would love to see, especially considering that they both hail from the United Kingdom.

I'm not one of the normal bums you pick to fight, I'm not some punching bag getting paid to turn up and lose. Nice timing by the way, even with a fractured jaw I'm pretty confident I could do 12 rounds with your pillow fists. Nice try, ‘King.’ - Your @WWE Champion https://t.co/iWjPEzKJaV — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 31, 2020

On the debut episode of InSide Kradle with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino and Kevin Kellam, McIntyre discussed the possibility of a match with the Gypsy King and said the bout should happen.

Unfortunately, this potential blockbuster match will take some time to materialize as Fury is set to face Joshua next.

What potential matches would you like to see Tyson Fury in if he were to ever return to a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below.