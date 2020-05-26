Tyson Fury has once again called out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a fight

Tyson Fury has once again called out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a match, claiming he would want to headline a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom with the Scottish star. Fury and McIntyre have been going back and forth over the last couple of months, calling each other out on numerous occasions.

Here's a glimpse of Tyson Fury calling out Drew McIntyre a few days ago:

“Shout out @DMcIntyreWWE! He’s been calling me out, he doesn’t want to catch a left hook!”



“He’s 6”6 but he’s chiseled! I want to fight him but he’s got a good body!”



The WWE Champion is on @Tyson_Fury’s radar 👀



Give 👏 Us 👏 This 👏 Fight 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z4o0pzowgP — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 15, 2020

While it has all been in good sport and banter, it may only be a matter of time before WWE gives the match a serious thought, considering how big a draw it could turn out to be in the United Kingdom.

Tyson Fury calls out Drew McIntyre, again

Tyson Fury was in conversation with BT Sport earlier today and once again called out Drew McIntyre. This is what Fury had to say:

"I am a big fan [of Drew McIntyre], big, big fan. He's absolutely in fantastic shape, real good looking fella. He may be able to teach me a few beauty tips and a few wrestling moves. But yeah, I did see him talk about a big British fight."

"Sure, if WWE comes to the United Kingdom and they want a massive pay-per-view event, then look no further than the Gypsy King vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE belt [Championship]."

"If WWE comes to the United Kingdom and wants a massive PPV, then look no further than the Gypsy King vs. @DMcIntyreWWE..."



And there we have it 🚨🚨🚨@Tyson_Fury wants to headline a UK PPV against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sZSSTmmvSf — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 26, 2020

