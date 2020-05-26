Tyson Fury wants to headline WWE pay-per-view in UK with Drew McIntyre
- Tyson Fury wants to main-event a WWE pay-per-view and he has one Superstar in mind for the match!
- Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have been going back and forth over the last couple of months.
Tyson Fury has once again called out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to a match, claiming he would want to headline a pay-per-view in the United Kingdom with the Scottish star. Fury and McIntyre have been going back and forth over the last couple of months, calling each other out on numerous occasions.
Here's a glimpse of Tyson Fury calling out Drew McIntyre a few days ago:
While it has all been in good sport and banter, it may only be a matter of time before WWE gives the match a serious thought, considering how big a draw it could turn out to be in the United Kingdom.
Tyson Fury calls out Drew McIntyre, again
Tyson Fury was in conversation with BT Sport earlier today and once again called out Drew McIntyre. This is what Fury had to say:
"I am a big fan [of Drew McIntyre], big, big fan. He's absolutely in fantastic shape, real good looking fella. He may be able to teach me a few beauty tips and a few wrestling moves. But yeah, I did see him talk about a big British fight."
"Sure, if WWE comes to the United Kingdom and they want a massive pay-per-view event, then look no further than the Gypsy King vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE belt [Championship]."
