"She definitely helped elevate the women's division as a whole" - Tyson Kidd on former RAW Women's Champion

Retired WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd recently shared his admiration for Ronda Rousey and her role in the upliftment of the WWE women's division.

Rousey returned to in-ring action after a three-year hiatus at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She entered in at #28 and eventually overthrew Charlotte Flair for her first Royal Rumble win.

In a recent interaction with Danial Ali from DropKick Podcast, the former WWE Superstar spoke about the impressive run the Baddest Woman on the Planet has had in WWE. He highlighted that Rousey lit a spark that helped elevate the women's division. He further stated his uncertainty about the occurrence of the women's main event at WrestleMania 35 without Ronda Rousey's involvement.

"It's cool to see like almost part two of Ronda’s WWE career, like we saw that first run for Wrestlemania 34 to 35. And it was awesome! You know, she had a hell of a run and now in the three years she's been gone, the game’s changed quite a bit. You know, she definitely lit a spark and definitely helped elevate the women's division as a whole, that first run in big time. I don't know, like I don't know all the inner workings as much as people maybe think I do. I don't know if the women would have main evented that first time without Ronda being involved." [3:25- 4:11]

Ronda Rousey is the second-longest reigning RAW Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey was the RAW Women's Champion for 231 days and holds the record for the second-longest reign after Becky Lynch. Rousey's reign was ended controversially by Big Time Becks at the main event of WrestleMania 35.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been on a dominant streak since her debut in WWE in 2018. The former UFC fighter is currently looking to win her first SmackDown Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair.

At WrestleMania 38, The Opportunity managed to figure out a loophole to keep her title. This did not sit well with Rousey, who claimed that she wanted a re-match at WrestleMania Backlash with the stipulation that it is an 'I Quit' match.

Both women are set to face each other in a Beat the Clock match at SmackDown next week. Who do you think will emerge victorious? Sound off in the comments.

