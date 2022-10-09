"This guy has been through the process" - Matt Riddle has clear advantage over Seth Rollins in their match at WWE Extreme Rules, says UFC Hall of Famer

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Matt Riddle's MMA background gives him a clear edge over Seth Rollins in their upcoming match at WWE Extreme Rules.

Riddle and Rollins collided at Clash at the Castle where The Visionary stood tall. However, Daniel Cornier, who is slated to officiate the Extreme Rules match, believes things will be different this time around.

On WWE's the Bump, DC stressed that Rollins will enter the Fight Pit structure against a trained MMA fighter who has years of cage experience under his belt.

"Riddle has the advantage. This to me is as clear a favorite as we have had in the WWE match in a long time. He lived in the Octagon, he was on The Ultimate Fighter. This guy has been through the process. So when you start to prepare for this, and I told the guys this on Monday Night RAW. I said 'train hard, train smart.' Riddle understands that because he understands that when you're getting ready for a fight of this magnitude, for a match in this structure, injuries are easy to come by. So he knows how to prepare himself. We got to make sure that Rollins understands that he has to sometimes pulled the reins back as you prepare for a fight pit match." [51:05 - 51:39]

Matt Riddle believes Daniel Cormier could be partial to Seth Rollins

The deeply personal feud is set to reach its culmination at Extreme Rules. However, The Original Bro fears that Daniel's addition could tip the scales in Seth Rollins' favor, as the UFC Hall of Famer is a huge fan of The Visionary:

"I have seen photos of him on the internet holding a Seth Rollins t-shirt. I didn't realize this guy was a huge fan for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. How's things going to be a fair call down the center? And I don't know, Cormier is holding a little grudge against me because I kind of did something he could never do," said Matt Riddle.

Matt Riddle has flourished as a singles star since Randy Orton took time off to recover from a back injury. He came close to usurping Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and will be looking to make a big statement in Philadelphia tonight.

