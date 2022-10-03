"This is amazing" - UFC Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental Champion comments on Daniel Cormier's WWE debut

UFC Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental Champion Ken Shamrock expressed excitement about former UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier's WWE debut.

Earlier today, combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani broke the news that Cormier will be making his first appearance in the Stamford-based promotion as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle at Extreme Rules on October 8.

Ken Shamrock was the first person to jump from MMA to pro wrestling on a big stage. He became the King of the Ring and Intercontinental Champion in the late 1990s. Apart from being in the UFC Hall of Fame, he was also inducted into its WWE counterpart in 2003.

Shamrock recently commented on the news of the MMA legend appearing at Extreme Rules, expressing his excitement over Cormier's involvement.

"This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in WWE after this match #ExtremeRules" tweeted Ken Shamrock

The Fight Pit match will see the two men wrestle within a steel-cage style structure. While a Steel Cage match can end with a pin, submission, or escaping the cage, a Fight Pit match can only end via submission or knockout.

WWE Extreme Rules will see every match on the card have a stipulation

WWE's upcoming premium live event looks like a special one this year. While the show was not particularly looked-out for until last year, Triple H's reign as Head of Creative seems to have breathed new life into it. At this year's Extreme Rules, every match will have a stipulation.

As stated above, Seth Rollins will take on Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match with special referee Daniel Cormier. Another blood feud will come to a head when Judgment Day's Finn Balor goes up against the group's original founder Edge in an I Quit Match.

Meanwhile, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair takes on Damage CTRL's Bayley in a ladder match. Liv Morgan will also defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match.

Karrion Kross will have his first match since returning when he goes up against Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) will fight Walter, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a six-man Good Old Fashion Donnybrook Match.

Extreme Rules is now 1 week away.



what's your level excitement for the show? Extreme Rules is now 1 week away.what's your level excitement for the show? https://t.co/ioaAlG17LZ

With the show about a week away, it is possible that more matches will be added to the card. These are just the matches that have been announced up to now.

