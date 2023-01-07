Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock criticized Dana White after a video leaked of him slapping his wife on New Year's Eve.

Dana and his wife, Anne, were celebrating with their friends in Cabo, New Mexico. TMZ released a video of the married couple arguing and Anne slapped White in the face. Dana responded with a slap of his own and the two were separated by their friends. The 53-year-old has apologized for his actions and noted that there was a lot of alcohol involved.

TBS is set to air a new show produced by Dana White titled "Power Slap" but the show's premiere was pushed back a week to January 18th. The competition show revolves around people slapping each other in the face until one of them falls down.

Two-time Intercontinental Champion and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to criticize Dana. In a since-deleted tweet, Shamrock claimed that White's actions were intentional because he hit his wife more than once:

"If it was 1 slap, I get it but he hit her several times, which means it wasn't a reaction it was intention.," tweeted Ken Shamrock.

TMZ @TMZ THE WAR IS OVER: Dana White & Ken Shamrock -- 'We have squashed our beef' tmz.me/g4pHJ9Y http://t.co/mgHYkwOpN7 THE WAR IS OVER: Dana White & Ken Shamrock -- 'We have squashed our beef' tmz.me/g4pHJ9Y http://t.co/mgHYkwOpN7

Ken Shamrock on turning down a controversial idea before exiting WWE

Ken Shamrock signed with WWE in 1997 and spent a couple of years with the promotion before leaving to continue his MMA career.

During a recent interview with former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Shamrock disclosed that he wanted to leave the company after hearing a bizarre storyline pitched to him:

"That was one of the things that made me wanna leave was because they pitched (...) that Ryan Shamrock, who was playing my sister, that I wanted to have s*x with her. And wow, that was powerful. And I have (...) four kids at the time, I just had my brand new baby girl. But my other three I believe were five, eight, and ten and they were gonna have to go to school and deal with all this stuff because people watch wrestling and they know who their daddy is and then they're gonna be told, 'hey, your daddy is this and that.' And it was like, I kept saying, 'man, I can't do that. I just can't do that,'" he said. [0:25 - 1:17]

Ken Shamrock was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame alongside Royce Gracie in 2003. He recently wrestled for Impact in 2019-21. Time will tell if the 58-year-old ever appears in WWE again.

What is your favorite moment from Ken Shamrock's WWE career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes