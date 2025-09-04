UFC home T-Mobile Arena makes huge WWE announcement

The T-Mobile Arena has been the home of UFC for a very long time. WWE also hosted several shows in the venue while they were in Las Vegas earlier this year for WrestleMania week. The Arena has made a major announcement regarding their new deal with the Pro Wrestling Juggernaut for the future.The Stamford-based promotion held several shows last year in the T-Mobile Arena, including episodes of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Stand &amp; Deliver. This past Wednesday, it was announced on the official ESPN website that UFC will continue its deal with the venue and host at least four events per year.Additionally, WWE has also announced that they will be hosting at least two events every year in the Arena going forward. Since both WWE and UFC are owned by the same parent company, TKO Group Holdings, this deal is a testament to the growing partnership between the arena and the company.The Stamford-based company is set to return to Las Vegas next year for WrestleMania 42. It will be exciting to see the company's biggest stars grace the T-Mobile Arena with their presence.WWE makes major announcement before Royal Rumble 2026The Stamford-based promotion is set to host the 2026 edition of the Royal Rumble PLE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Before the historic event in the desert, the promotion made a massive announcement regarding a tour in Europe.The promotion announced that they will be hosting a Road to Royal Rumble tour in Europe starting on January 8, which will conclude on January 19. The tour will be held across six countries, hosting 11 shows. It will begin at a live event in Leipzig, Germany, and reach its conclusion at an episode of Monday Night RAW in Belfast, Northern Ireland. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans are really excited for this tour, as European crowds are always a treat to watch during a wrestling show.