UFC legend Chael Sonnen hilariously mocks WWE's rumored sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

UFC legend Chael Sonnen poked fun at the rumors that WWE was purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusively reported earlier today that the company has not been sold to the Saudi Arabia PIF and there is no merit to the rumors that were circulating last night. The reaction to the rumored sale was very negative, and Fightful Select reported that several WWE Superstars threatened to leave the company if the sale went through.

Despite being from Iran, WWE legend The Iron Sheik humorously took to Twitter to claim that he was now the face of the wrestling promotion.

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik THE FACE OF THE WWE NOW THEN AND FOREVER JABRONI THE FACE OF THE WWE NOW THEN AND FOREVER JABRONI https://t.co/D1aI57E4Go

Chael Sonnen was never able to capture a championship in the UFC, but he remains one of the most entertaining personalities in combat sports. The retired fighter jokingly asked on Twitter if The Iron Sheik had just bought the company.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen Did WWE really sell to Iron Sheik Did WWE really sell to Iron Sheik

Chael Sonnen pokes fun at recently returned WWE Superstar

Chael Sonnen might not battle in the UFC Octagon anymore, but that doesn't mean he's retired from throwing verbal punches.

John Cena made his return to the company on the final edition of SmackDown of 2022. The Leader of the Cenation kept his streak alive of wrestling at least one match a year for the company and teamed up with Kevin Owens to battle The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

Kevin Owens picked up the victory for the team by pinning Sami Zayn, possibly furthering the tensions within The Bloodline. However, many fans were distracted by Cena's change of appearance during the match and poked fun at the 16-time world champion.

Sonnen joined in on the fun earlier today and mocked John's hairstyle and his ring attire.

"Your hair is not a style. Your Jorts are not pants," tweeted Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen @ChaelSonnen



Your Jorts are not

Pants John Cena @JohnCena Your time is not up. Your time is now. Your time is not up. Your time is now. Your hair is not a styleYour Jorts are notPants twitter.com/johncena/statu… Your hair is not a styleYour Jorts are not Pants twitter.com/johncena/statu…

Vince McMahon was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board yesterday. The 77-year-old recently returned to the company, likely in an effort to help facilitate a sale. It will be interesting to see if the company is legitimately sold this year or if Vince decides now is not the time.

Which company do you believe will wind up purchasing WWE? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

