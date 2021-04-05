UFC Legend talks training at WWE Performance Center, thanks Triple H and Shane McMahon

UFC legend Tito Ortiz has gone into detail on the time he spent training at WWE's Performance Center. The former world champion also thanked Triple H and Shane McMahon for the chance to train with WWE.

In a recent interview with SportsMattersTV, the former UFC fighter discussed his decision to train at WWE's official training facility and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

Here's what Tito Ortiz had to say:

"I got an opportunity to train at the WWE training facility and I loved it, I liked it I thought it was great and I would fit in perfect... The pandemic came about and everything got to a halt, a stop where there was no audience. I understand I don’t want to take someone’s job who’s trying to take care of their family. I dunno, we will see what happens in the future. Shane McMahon gave me the opportunity and I am very thankful of it and Triple H gave me the opportunity and I am very thankful of it. It was a great experience." - H/T WrestlingInc

Tito Ortiz is best known for his time spent with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is a former Light Heavyweight world champion. Ortiz claimed the title in a five-round unanimous decision victory over fellow legend Wanderlei Silva in April 2000.

UFC icon Tito Ortiz says he was praised by WWE coaches

Having been involved in the professional wrestling world in the past, spending time with TNA, Tito Ortiz is no newcomer to the squared circle. Ortiz said the WWE coaches were impressed by how quickly he was able to catch on to wrestling techniques during his time at the WWE PC:

"I put in a lot of work and I learned a lot of stuff in a quick amount of time you know, I think we worked 13 days every day and I was learning stuff that guys were learning who been there eight or nine months that were just learning and coach is like you catch on really, really quick."

Time will tell as to whether or not Tito Ortiz will be appearing in WWE in the future.