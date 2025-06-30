UFC star should be brought in by Triple H, thinks former WWE star (Exclusive)

A UFC star has recently hinted at joining WWE. According to a former star of the company, EC3, the move could work out well for Triple H and the brand.

Ad

The UFC name being talked about is Michael Chandler, who made a name for himself in Bellator before joining the UFC. Notably, he was also seen issuing callouts to Conor McGregor, which caught the attention of mainstream fans. He recently claimed that he has been in contact with Triple H, hinting at a potential move to WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about how Michael Chandler could surprise fans with better in-ring psychology than expected. He said:

Ad

Trending

"So Michael Chandler's somebody that kinda gets it, in my opinion. Yeah, and if not, see if it draws money, and then if, when it's tapped out, see ya pal. Later." [5:58 onwards]

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Watch the full video below:

Ad

The former WWE star also compared Michael Chandler to Logan Paul

While many didn't expect Logan Paul to be a major player in WWE, he surpassed expectations by becoming a talented heel.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained how the same thing could happen in Chandler's case. He praised The Maverick and stated:

"This dude gets it more than a lot of indie wrestlers, and a lot of guys in NXT. Like, by no means is it perfect work, but you can tell he is working hard. He is embracing who he is, he is a gigantic personality, and he is doing cool a** stuff. But he does little things that a lot of maybe the IWC fans could not realize or recognize. But from the trained perspective, you are like, 'Oh wow.' And those are things that you really can't teach." [5:28 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Michael Chandler will be joining WWE soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!