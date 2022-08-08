'He best leg it out of Wales' - UK WWE veteran warns Theory about cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre (Exclusive)

WWE NXT star Wild Boar has warned Theory about cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at Clash at the Castle 2022, especially if Drew McIntyre wins in front of his home crowd.

McIntyre and Roman Reigns will face each other for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. The Scottish Warrior will headline the biggest show in the United Kingdom in 30 years, with a stadium filled with fans urging him on to win.

That said, he must have eyes in the back of his head as Theory will be waiting in the wings with his contract.

When we asked Wild Boar who would win between Reigns and McIntyre, the powerhouse superstar was unsure. That said, he did have a warning for Mr. Money in the Bank:

"Should Drew win and if he cashes in on Drew, he best leg it out of Wales. Cause we're passionate people. So he best get his running legs on." (15.23-15.34)

There's one more WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre needs to worry about now

If SmackDown was any indication, Karrion Kross, too, has put both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre on notice.

It remains to be seen what role he will play at the Clash at the Castle main event. But rest assured that a superstar of his magnitude will factor in majorly.

Accompanying him back to WWE is Scarlett, whose presence could also pose a threat to both the champion and the challenger.

