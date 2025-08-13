Umaga's son Zilla Fatu reveals his true feelings on Solo Sikoa doing the Samoan Spike in WWE

Late WWE legend Umaga's son Zilla Fatu recently talked about his cousin, Solo Sikoa, using the Samoan Spike in the Stamford-based promotion. This move was made famous by Fatu's father.

Umaga was one of the biggest names in World Wrestling Entertainment. The legend and his cousin Rikishi helped pave the way for the current Bloodline stars, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu.

Zilla Fatu is now carrying forward his father's legacy in the professional wrestling world and has already made a huge name for himself in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. Many believe Zilla will soon join the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent interview on INISGHT, the host Chris Van Vliet highlighted that Solo Sikoa has been using the late Umaga's Samoan Spike as his finisher for a long time and believed WWE should have kept the move for Zilla Fatu.

Fatu said that he didn't have any problems with his cousin using his father's move, as he believed Triple H might have seen something in Sikoa and allowed him to use it.

Zilla also reminisced about Solo using the Samoan Spike for the first time on the late Umaga's death anniversary, which reminded Fatu of all the love his dad had in him.

"Booooo. Booooo [laughs]. [CVV - I feel like they should have reserved this for you.] Well, you know, timing is everything, Uce. You know, just like I know, uhh, that he is real big on that. So, but nah, kudos to him, you know, kudos to Hunter too for allowing that. I remember that, too. A few years ago, he did that on the day that my dad passed away, and it was on a Monday Night RAW to Matt Riddle. And when he did it, it sparked, you know, a lot of love that my dad had. Not only that, just in our family and it felt right. And I think Hunter, he's seeing something in that, and they are where they are now," he said. [30:53 - 31:41]

Check out the interview below:

Zilla Fatu wants to be with his Bloodline family in WWE

During last year's edition of The Wrestle Era Podcast, Zilla Fatu said that he wanted to be with his Bloodline family on WWE TV.

Fatu added that he believed the Triple H-led creative team has a "way to incorporate" him into his family's storyline. He also claimed that he was destined to be in WWE.

"I would love to be there with my family, but you know, Triple H, the creative team, the whole WWE organization, they have a way to incorporate me. So, whatever way they want to incorporate me into the storyline, or me doing my own thing. (...) You just never know. So right now, I just can't call it but I know that I'm destined to be there, though."

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has planned anything for Zilla Fatu.

Please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

