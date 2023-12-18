“Unacceptable booking”- WWE Universe hopes for better for 3-times world champion after terrible 2023 record comes to light

The WWE Universe is not hesitant to voice its opinion about the shows, booking, or the wrestlers. As we come to the end of 2023, fans were made aware of a terrible record achieved by a former world champion this year. The former champion in question here is Bayley.

Bayley has been part of the Damage CTRL group throughout the year, and the group has achieved some huge milestones. Iyo Sky from the group has gone on to win the MITB and then the world title. The Role Model has, however, been sidelined in the group in recent weeks after the addition of Asuka and Kari Sane.

While one member of the group has become the WWE Women’s Champion, Bayley has not had great luck in the ring. A stat shared on X revealed the SmackDown star has won only 7 of her 72 matches in WWE in 2023. Fans reacted to the news, with many among them demanding better booking for the former champion.

Many fans have also expressed hope that she will have a much better year next year after being a great team player for the WWE this year. You can check out some of the fan reactions below.

Fan reaction to Bayley's record in 2023

Bayley declares entry in the Royal Rumble 2024 match on WWE SmackDown

Last week on SmackDown, Kairi Sane and Asuka got a tag team win over Michin and Zelina Vega. The Kabuki Warriors are aiming for the tag team titles, and with this victory, they’ve taken the first step towards that goal. With Iyo Sky already holding one of the world titles, Damage CTRL wants to have all the titles in WWE. In order to achieve that, Bayley announced that she’d be entering the Royal Rumble match.

With Bayley’s place in the group coming under threat in the past few weeks, it’s interesting to see the group sticking together going into the Royal Rumble event. There is an expectation among fans that the rest of the group might turn on the 34-year-old going into WrestleMania season.

What did you think of Bayley in 2023? How do you want WWE to book her next year?