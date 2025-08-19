Uncertainty around popular WWE title continues; current champion addresses the situation

WWE has introduced a few new championships under Triple-H's creative leadership. While most titles have thrived, one in particular seems to have a lot of uncertainty around it. Recently, Sol Ruca, the current Women's Speed Champion, addressed the situation.

Sol Ruca has been a prominent fixture in the women's division and captured both the WWE Women's Speed and NXT Women's North American Championships earlier this year. While the Speed title was restricted to X due to the platform's partnership with the sports entertainment giant, Ruca did appear on NXT with the title; however, the Speed division has seemingly been canceled.

Speaking on Ten Count Media, the host asked Ruca about the championship's current state and its future. The current champion stated there's uncertainty around the title as management is still trying to figure out what's next for the title. However, Sol Ruca claimed the title is still active and she's still a double champion in WWE.

"So, maybe, we'll start doing stuff on NXT with it. I mean, I was starting to wear it on NXT, which before wasn't allowed because it was on a separate universe [X/Twitter], but I think there was a little bit of leeway. Now, I think, we're just trying to figure out what we want to do with it. I mean, as of now, I'm still technically a double champion. So, I'm not complaining," Ruca said. (From 01:10 to 01:34)

El Grande Americano is the WWE Speed Champion on the men's side, and he's yet to provide an update on the gold.

Triple H once praised Sol Ruca during her early WWE days

In recent years, WWE has created several superstars in-house, with almost all upcoming stars being found at the Performance Center before they make their move to the developmental brand. Sol Ruca is a bright example of a homegrown talent and went viral a few years ago when she debuted her finisher.

Since then, the 'Sol Snatcher' has been a part of her arsenal and has often gotten the job done inside the ring. After the move went viral, Triple H sent a message on X and praised the upcoming star following her match at NXT Level Up in 2023.

Triple H @TripleH Future is SO bright. @SolRucaWWE #NXTLevelUp

Ruca has been a staple on the developmental brand for a while alongside Zaria, and she recently defended her title against Tatum Paxley on NXT.

