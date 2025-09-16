Uncle Howdy teases feud with 48-year-old WWE legend

Uncle Howdy, played by Bo Dallas has teased a feud with a WWE legend. The leader of the Wyatt Sicks has taken over SmackDown in recent weeks, with his faction winning the Tag Team Championship. But when it comes to singles action, Dallas has rarely featured in a one-on-one feud.

However, Bo Dallas recently talked about him possibly facing the Unseen-17 John Cena before his retirement tour ends. The clock is winding down on Cena's retirement tour in WWE, and as such there will only be a few select stars who will get to face him in the ring before he calls it a day.

Speaking with Adam Barnard of TheSportster, Dallas talked about a potential feud with the 48-year-old WWE legend to "straighten up unfinished business."

“I think, never say never and there’s always a possibility, I’d say, just keep watching. There’s a lot of big stuff that the Wyatt Sicks is going to be getting done really soon,” he said.

Bo's late brother Bray Wyatt had two memorable feuds with Cena, both leading to matches at WrestleMania. The Cenation Leader came out on top in their WrestleMania 30 match, while The Wyatt Family leader prevailed in their WrestleMania 36 encounter, which was a Firefly Fun House match.

A potential feud between Cena and Uncle Howdy could be a fitting tribute to Bray's legacy during The Franchise Player's retirement tour.

Uncle Howdy dropped a hint on the Wyatt Sicks getting a new member

Currently, the Wyatt Sicks consist of five members, including Uncle Howdy. Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy hold the Tag Team Championship, while Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross form the rest of the group.

There has been speculation about the faction adding new members in the near future, and Bo Dallas addressed it in an interview with the TVInsider.

"Never say never. There are always possibilities of other people coming in the future, but right now the core and our direction and what we want to get done is going to stay as it is. That’s as far as I see, but never say never. There are a lot of untold stories out of my brother’s books and notes. Time will tell. It’s a possibility, but right now I think the Wyatt Sicks as it is that needs to get some stuff done," he said. [H/T TVInsider]

It remains to be seen whether any new additions will be made to the Wyatt Sicks in the coming weeks after Uncle Howdy's comments.

