Undefeated WWE star teases massive match against Cody Rhodes with a one-word message

Cody Rhodes picked up possibly the biggest victory of his career at WWE Royal Rumble, as he outlasted 29 other men to earn a world title shot. Opponents are already lining up to face The American Nightmare, with Gunther recently teasing a match between the two.

Cody and Gunther were the last two remaining participants in the recently concluded Men's Royal Rumble match. While the Ring General lasted longer than anyone else in the match, wrestling for over 70 minutes, Rhodes was the final entrant. The two went head-to-head for a brief period of time before the former AEW star picked up the win.

However, it seems like The Ring General wants to run back the one-on-one face-off. Gunther teased a potential match against Cody Rhodes down the line with a one-word tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Gunther is currently undefeated since making his main roster debut last year. The former NXT UK Champion has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 200 days. His performance at Royal Rumble caught the attention of fans and many feel that the Ring General should soon be a part of the world title feud.

Cody Rhodes has no intentions of facing WWE star Gunther again

Gunther is currently one of the toughest superstars in WWE. The Ring General is known for his hard-hitting brutal wrestling style and displayed so in his two matches against Sheamus. The two men took each other to the limits before Gunther eventually managed to outlast the Celtic Warrior.

Gunther also showcased his wrestling skills at Royal Rumble, where he lasted till the very end after entering at number 1 spot. Despite being in the match for over an hour, the 35-year-old took the fight to Cody Rhodes, as the two had an even back-and-forth before the American Nightmare sealed the victory.

Cody stated in a post-match interview that he doesn't want to wrestle the 35-year-old again:

"To find out how tough Gunther is, my God, it's one of those things I was like, I can't wait to wrestle him again. But no, I don't also want to wrestle him ever again," he said.

The American Nightmare will have a chance to accomplish his childhood dream at WrestleMania. However, it's still unclear if he'll face Roman Reigns for both world titles or just the WWE Championship. He has also teased bringing back the iconic belt design in case he wins it.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes