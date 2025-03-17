  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Undefeated WWE Superstar sets his sights on Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship

Undefeated WWE Superstar sets his sights on Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Mar 17, 2025 20:39 GMT
Bron Breakker is the Intercontinental Champion! (Image from WWE.com)
Bron Breakker is the Intercontinental Champion (Image from WWE.com)

Bron Breakker has had a solid run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. While the rising star has shown no signs of slowing down, he may soon meet the biggest threat to his reign as Penta has now set his sights upon Breakker's championship.

Ad

Penta has been undefeated in singles competition since coming to WWE. The Luchador has victories over the likes of Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser under his belt during this time. He was in action on tonight's RAW where he defeated Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match.

Penta was interviewed by Cathy Kelley after the match when she asked the Mexican star what was next for him now that we are on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The 40-year-old made it clear that he intends to go after the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bron Breakker has been the IC Champion since October 2024. He will be in action on RAW later tonight where he will put the title on the line against Finn Balor. The 27-year-old has competed in just three matches so far this year, with his last outing in the squared circle coming on February 24, 2025, when he took on Dominik Mysterio.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी