Undefeated WWE Superstar sets his sights on Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker has had a solid run as the WWE Intercontinental Champion. While the rising star has shown no signs of slowing down, he may soon meet the biggest threat to his reign as Penta has now set his sights upon Breakker's championship.

Penta has been undefeated in singles competition since coming to WWE. The Luchador has victories over the likes of Chad Gable, Pete Dunne, and Ludwig Kaiser under his belt during this time. He was in action on tonight's RAW where he defeated Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match.

Penta was interviewed by Cathy Kelley after the match when she asked the Mexican star what was next for him now that we are on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The 40-year-old made it clear that he intends to go after the Intercontinental Championship.

Bron Breakker has been the IC Champion since October 2024. He will be in action on RAW later tonight where he will put the title on the line against Finn Balor. The 27-year-old has competed in just three matches so far this year, with his last outing in the squared circle coming on February 24, 2025, when he took on Dominik Mysterio.

