"Undertaker is gonna win the chamber match" - Fans are shocked after The Deadman gets spotted in Australia ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 

Fans have been buzzing ever since The Undertaker was spotted with many other WWE Superstars in Australia ahead of Elimination Chamber on February 24.

The promotion has booked a loaded card for the upcoming Premium Live Event, with many matches that could potentially bring the house down. Ahead of the night, many WWE performers were spotted landing in Perth ahead of the show.

One of those names was The Undertaker, who hasn't been announced for Elimination Chamber 2024. He was spotted alongside the likes of Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Triple H, and others at the airport. The Deadman has to come to Australia for his 1 deadMAN SHOW, which would go down in four venues across the country in the cities of Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

However, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the possibility of The Phenom even making an unexpected appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024. Fans on social media have been reacting in droves to the clip of The Undertaker alongside other WWE Superstars.

Many expressed their desire to see The Undertaker make his presence felt at the Premium Live Event in some form.

One user even jokingly mentioned The Deadman could participate in the titular Men's Chamber match, which features Orton, Lashley, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, LA Knight, and Drew McIntyre.

Check out the reactions below:

Eric Bischoff wants The Undertaker to wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 40

On an episode of 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff opened up about WWE possibly bringing The Deadman out of retirement for a match against Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 40.

The former RAW General Manager firmly believes The Undertaker's inclusion at 'Mania would bring more eyeballs to the event.

''It was such a good idea. It was just thrown out there (...) What if [The] Undertaker shows up and faces Bron Breakker? Wow, that'll be fun, that'll be cool. [The] Undertaker coming in would certainly add another level of interest [to WrestleMania],'' said Eric Bischoff.

Considering The Phenom bid a memorable and definitive goodbye to fans at WrestleMania 36 and later at Survivor Series 2020, there's very little chance he would ever step back inside the squared circle.

Do you think the former WWE Champion could make an appearance at Elimination Chamber 2024? Do you see him getting involved in any of the scheduled matches for the night? Sound off in the comments section below.

