Why is The Undertaker in Perth? Chances of a surprise WWE return at Elimination Chamber

Many top WWE stars are set to appear at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this weekend, but it looks like The Undertaker will be in the area as well. While many are hoping to see The Deadman come back for one more match, his appearance in Perth is for something else.

The Undertaker is in Perth for his 1 deadMAN SHOW scheduled before and after the Elimination Chamber PLE. The shows will be on February 23, 2024, at the Fremantle Prison in Perth, February 26, 2024, at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, February 28, 2024, at the Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney, and February 29, 2024, at the Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane.

For those unaware, The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show features the titular wrestling legend sharing never-before-heard stories from his career and taking questions from the fans in attendance. The Deadman has held the show in different locations since, namely in Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and more.

WWE Elimination Chamber will be on February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

What did The Undertaker say about the current atmosphere in WWE?

The Deadman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

A lot has changed in the Stamford-based promotion since The Undertaker was still an active superstar before becoming a Hall of Famer. The most major change is the people involved, as Triple H is now the company's head of creative. However, The Deadman has an interesting comment on why he's not the biggest fan of how The Game runs things.

While on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared that he hasn't seen Triple H bad mouth anybody, which was unlike the people from before. Although 'Taker hasn't been around much since 2020, he has been in the backstage area enough to know that there is a chill vibe backstage. Interestingly, The Deadman almost doesn't like how the atmosphere is too calm.

What matches are set for the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Four matches are set for the upcoming premium live event this weekend. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax for the Women's World Title and the notable Elimination Chamber matches for the Women's and Men's division. A Grayson Waller Effect segment will also occur during the show, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as the special guests.

It would be interesting to see what stories The Deadman plans to share for his appearance in Perth and if his presence will be felt at the Optus Stadium this Saturday.

