Underwhelming ticket sales reported for tomorrow's Monday Night RAW

Ticket sales for tomorrow's Monday Night RAW, emanating live from the INTRUST Bank arena in Wichita, KS, have so far been underwhelming.

Wrestletix is reporting that WWE has sold a lackluster 3,000 tickets with just over 24 hours to go before the show.

The lowest-attended TV show the company has done since returning to the road after last year's SummerSlam was an episode of RAW in San Francisco, CA on October 11. The attendance for that show was 4,000, and the main event of the night was a tag team match between The Usos and the team of Drew McIntyre and Big E.

Wichita seems to be a cold spot for WWE shows, as the last time the company was here, the October 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown sold a meager 4,500 tickets in an arena with a capacity of over 15,000 people.

Vince McMahon's company has recently been in the news due to low ticket sales, as July 2, 2022's Money in the Bank was moved from the 65-70,000 seat Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV to the much smaller MGM Grand Arena in the same city. This was reportedly due to low ticket sales for the event.

Two segments have been announced for this week's Monday Night RAW

WWE @WWE



Find out tomorrow night on wwe.com/shows/raw/arti… With @CodyRhodes now sidelined after undergoing surgery, what is next for the remorseless @WWERollins Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw at 8/7 C on @USA_Network With @CodyRhodes now sidelined after undergoing surgery, what is next for the remorseless @WWERollins? Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! wwe.com/shows/raw/arti…

Two segments have thus far been announced for tomorrow's Monday Night RAW.

The first is a Seth Rollins promo. After attacking an already injured Cody Rhodes on last week's episode, he promises to explain his actions to the WWE universe. This segment could also be used to kickstart the Monday Night Messiah's next feud.

The second is a promo by The Judgment Day. Last week, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked Edge, the leader, out of the group a day after winning their first match as a collective. Finn Balor is now the head of the stable. The promo will set up what is next for the trio - possibly a feud with the Rated-R Superstar.

Are the lukewarm sales and record low ratings a sign of diminishing interest in the red brand? Or is it just part of a cycle of upticks and downticks in market measurements? Only time will tell.

