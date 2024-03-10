Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Rock unhappy following this week's SmackDown, claims WWE personality

A WWE personality has claimed that the closing segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during this week's SmackDown has left a sour taste in The Rock and Roman Reigns' mouths. The said personality is Bloodline's very own and Reigns' Special Counsel Paul Heyman, who made the claim on his social media.

While it had been rumored for weeks, the massive tag team match between The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes was finally confirmed on Friday Night SmackDown. The closing moments of the show made for riveting television as the two sides fired memorable barbs at each other.

However, what grabbed the most attention was Cody striking The Rock with a slap after the latter took a personal dig at him. A few hours back, Paul Heyman took to Instagram to share Roman Reigns and The Great One's reaction to the events. Heyman claimed that the two weren't pleased with how things panned out.

Dutch Mantell thinks Roman Reigns is losing to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that the odds would be stacked against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He predicted that Roman Reigns and The Rock would prevail during the tag team match on Night 1 of the show.

However, Mantell firmly believes that despite The Bloodline's outside shenanigans, Cody will win the gold from Reigns on Night 2.

"I think Bloodline wins. I would take the pay-per-view just to see the finish. Just to see what they come up with on Night Two because it's gonna be about a 10-minute finish. They will go and go and you think he can't make it, oh he kicks out. Then they do something else, they involve somebody else. They do layers and stacks and when they get through that, then it's gonna come down to Roman, all of a sudden, all his weapons are gone. Now how's he gonna get up? That's when Cody gets strong and that's how we get it," said Mantell.

With WrestleMania 40 just a few weeks away, fan anticipation for the show is through the roof, especially for Roman Reigns and Cody's rematch.

