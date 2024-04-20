Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes reacts to major announcement for Backlash 2024

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is looking forward to Backlash 2024 as a new challenger has emerged for his title. Today, The American Nightmare recently reacted to a major announcement regarding his upcoming title defense in France.

Cody Rhodes started off hot as the champion after winning the title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. It took weeks for the company to determine a new challenger for The American Nightmare on the blue brand. On a recent episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles became the new number-one contender by defeating LA Knight.

Today, The American Nightmare reacted to the announcement after Styles became the new number-one contender following his win over The Megastar. The title match is announced for Backlash in France at the beginning of May 2024.

This is Cody Rhodes' first televised title defense after winning the championship during the two-night event in Philadelphia. Moreover, The American Nightmare has been announced for a contract signing segment with AJ Styles on the blue brand.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes spoke highly of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns rejuvenated WWE after a stellar run as the Undisputed WWE Champion for nearly four years. Unfortunately for The Tribal Chief, the reign ended in Philadelphia when veterans came out and neutralized The Bloodline in the final moments of WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

During a conversation with Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, Cody Rhodes stated that he's ready for The Tribal Chief if the star returns to the promotion in the coming months and challenges him for the title.

"I'm speaking very kindly about him now and he might be thinking in his mind that he wants to smash me and murder me when he comes back. And, if that's the case, that's okay. I'll be ready for it."

Moreover, he praised the star's work and awaited his return to the promotion.

"He knew his run had been generational and that he had changed the industry, which very few people can say they changed the industry (...) I think he knew he could walk out of the ballpark knowing the ball was still sailing and WWE is going to be just fine, if not better, and we await the return of Roman Reigns."

It will be interesting to see when The Tribal Chief returns to the promotion and if he goes after the Undisputed WWE Championship again.

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes? Sound off using the discuss button.

