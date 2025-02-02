Roman Reigns was one of the favorites heading into WWE Royal Rumble 2025 but The Tribal Chief came up short when it mattered. However, one of the four people he eliminated in the match sent him a warning shot after the premium live event.

CM Punk brought an end to the former Shield member's 37-minute run in the men's Royal Rumble. During his time in the match, he scored four eliminations including Sheamus, Bron Breakker, Joe Hendry, and The Miz.

Joe Hendry did not take too kindly to the elimination. The 36-year-old star spoke in a WWE post-Royal Rumble Exclusive, claiming that this wouldn't be the last time he would cross paths with Roman Reigns.

"It’s unusual for Joe Hendry to be at a loss for words, but say his name, and he appeared here in Indianapolis at the biggest Royal Rumble of all time. Roman Reigns, congrats. You threw Joe Hendry over the top, and I’m willing to bet this isn’t the last time that you and I cross paths," he said. (H/T - Fightful)

Joe Hendry is the current TNA World Champion after defeating Nic Nemeth at Genesis recently.

Roman Reigns reacted to Jey Uso's win at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble was one of the most stacked matches in history. With the likes of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and John Cena participating in the showpiece event, very few would have expected Jey Uso to come out on top.

However, that is exactly what happened in the 30-man match as The Yeet Master emerged victorious. The former Intercontinental Champion dumped John Cena out to win the Royal Rumble for the first time in his career, punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

Despite coming up short, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion seemed to be happy for his former Bloodline colleague. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he stated:

"YEET!" the Head of the Table posted.

Jey Uso will now have to decide if he wants to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship. Given his recent history with Gunther, it remains to be seen if The Ring General catches Jey's attention once again.

