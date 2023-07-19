Unexpected win on RAW draws three-word reaction from WWE champion

During this week's Monday Night WWE RAW episode, superstars Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville did the unthinkable. The two stars won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, leading to a surprising title win.

Many wrestling fans imagined Morgan and Rodriguez might emerge victorious, but the latter was injured before the bout. Courtesy of Rhea Ripley attacking the former tag team champions during a WWE backstage segment gave new champions an advantage.

Despite brave efforts, the 32-year-old star and former official overcame The Miracle Kid and her partner and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship. The two women won their first-ever titles and shocked the entire wrestling world.

The RAW Superstar has been high over heels after winning the tag tiles as she took to Twitter and shared a three-word message by referring to herself and Deville as "stars."

"Stars. True stars," Green wrote.

What did Sonya Deville say after winning the WWE Tag Team titles?

Sonya Deville and Green have joined forces for a long time now. Both women have been behind Adam Pearce's back for opportunities and title shots.

But finally, after several weeks of poking, Sonya and Chelsea Green picked a massive victory over Morgan and Rodriguez.

After the match, Sonya Deville shared a video of officially receiving the side plates on her title. She also sent a message to the WWE Universe stating that it was the beginning of her title reign.

"Just doing what champions do over here getting my official name plate, put on my title. No big deal, I don't know where Chelsea went, I kind of lost her but just important champ things over here. By the way, this is day one of the greatest title of the history of the WWE," Deville wrote.

As of now, the Stamford-based promotion is yet to announce the next challengers for the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Seeing how the storyline pans out for Deville and Green will be exciting.

