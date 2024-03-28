Unflattering nickname for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' WWE tag team suggested by wrestling veteran

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' tag team be named "The Crier and The Whiner."

The American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion are set to team up against The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match at WrestleMania XL. However, Russo has been critical of Rhodes and Rollins' work in the storyline.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran compared Rhodes and Rollins to school nerds, suggesting a nickname for their tag team.

"You know what I like to call them, Konnan? The Crier and The Whiner. That's what they should call their tag team," he said. [13:59 - 14:06]

Vince Russo says Cody Rhodes is a WWE heel character

The former head writer previously claimed that Cody Rhodes' current avatar suits a heel character, and not a babyface, unlike what many fans believe. He pointed out that casual wrestling fans do not relate to The American Nightmare.

The wrestling veteran stated on his The Brand podcast that casual wrestling fans cannot relate to Rhodes with his expensive suits and "big words."

"Look at your wrestling audience. You got medium-income, low-income. You got blue-collar workers. And what does this guy do? He goes out every week in expensive suits. So, what is he telling everybody? 'Bro, I got money, look at these suits. I got my own tour bus. I'm better than you people. You people are not on my level. Look at me, this suit cost more than you people make in a month.' On top of that, his promos. He uses these big words nobody knows what the freak he's talking about. To the middle-income guy, the low-income guy, you're talking so over my head. He's cutting promos like a heel," Vince Russo said.

Besides the tag team match on Night One, Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to compete on Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The 38-year-old will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year at The Show of Shows.

