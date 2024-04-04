Unflattering statistic about The Rock unearthed ahead of WrestleMania XL

The Rock came back to WWE during WrestleMania Season for multiple reasons. The third-generation wrestler is days away from his in-ring return, but an unflattering statistic is making the rounds within the WWE Universe.

Night One of WrestleMania 40 will see The Final Boss team with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If The Bloodline loses, all members will be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout on Night Two. If Rock and Roman win, the Rhodes vs. Reigns title match on Night Two will be held under Bloodline Rules.

Rock's last match on record is the squash over Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Fans on X pointed out that Saturday's big event will mark The Brahma Bull's seventh match in the past 20 years.

While Rowan vs. Rock was an impromptu match that led to a six-second squash, the last time Rock worked a full-length match came in 2013, when he dropped the WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

The People's Champion wrapped up his in-ring career after the loss to Goldberg at Backlash in April 2003. He began making part-time appearances one year later as he teamed with Mick Foley for a loss to Evolution at WrestleMania 20 in 2004.

The Rock's seven matches from the past two decades are as follows: the loss to Evolution, teaming with Cena to defeat Awesome Truth at Survivor Series 2011, defeating Cena at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, defeating CM Punk for the WWE Championship at the 2013 Royal Rumble, winning the rematch over Punk at Elimination Chamber the following month, dropping the title to Cena at WrestleMania 29 several weeks later, and squashing Rowan in 2016.

The Rock to induct his grandmother into the WWE Hall of Fame

The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place this Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The Rock has announced that his grandmother Lia Maivia will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during WrestleMania XL Weekend. He will be the one to induct the longtime wrestling promoter, who was once married to WWE Hall of Famer Peter Maivia.

Expand Tweet

Lia's character was regularly featured in Rock's hit NBC series Young Rock, which ended in February 2023 after three seasons. The 26-year veteran passed away on October 19, 2008, at the age of 77.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who will win on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL? Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes The Rock and Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion