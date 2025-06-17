Unfortunate news emerges for current WWE women's champions

Some unfortunate news has emerged for two champions in WWE's women's division. The promotion is currently on the road to WWE Night of Champions on June 28 in Saudi Arabia.

IYO SKY is the reigning Women's World Champion but has not competed in a match since the May 12 edition of RAW. Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown and has not been in action since defeating Nia Jax on the May 16 episode of the blue brand.

A wrestling fan on social media noted that both major champions have now missed a month of action, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

IYO SKY has not defended the Women's World Championship since her victory over Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Genius of the SKY used to be a member of Damage CTRL, but it was recently reported that the faction has quietly split up.

Former WWE writer reacts to IYO SKY's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of IYO SKY's promo during last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that SKY struggled with her promo last night. He added that he wasn't making fun of the Women's World Champion and suggested that the company use an interpreter for promos.

"You see it all the time. Somebody who does not speak good English, they don't let them speak." He added, "I'm not making fun of her or anything. I'm telling you, I'm watching a television show. I'm really trying to tune in to what she's saying, and it's like I'm literally getting every other word. Do the interpreter, that's what they do in real sports." [From 10:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan battled Kairi Sane in a singles match last night on the red brand. The 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury early in the match, and Sane was awarded the victory. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Tiffany Stratton and IYO SKY in the weeks ahead.

