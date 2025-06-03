Unfortunate news for Finn Balor following WWE RAW

Finn Balor and The Judgment Day were recently handed the news of Carlito's WWE exit after the company opted not to renew his contract. It seems that the bad news doesn't end there, as today, June 3, 2025, marks an entire year since Balor last won a singles match in the promotion.
Balor has wrestled a number of matches over the past year, but several have been tag team bouts alongside JD McDonagh & other members of the heel stable. The Price and McDonagh are former World Tag Team Champions, and it seems that Finn has spent a lot of the past year focusing on leading The Judgment Day.
The former Universal Champion's last singles victory came on June 3, 2024, episode of RAW, where he defeated Dragon Lee. Since then, he has competed in seven singles bouts, in which he lost six and one ended in a no-contest.
After Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest back at SummerSlam in 2024, and Rhea Ripley was then kicked out of the group as well, it appeared that Balor had taken the reins of the group and focused on them as a unit.
Balor is the inaugural Universal Champion and someone who could be pushed to the main event level of the company as soon as The Judgment Day story comes to an end, but it's a shock that he hasn't won a match in a year.
Finn Balor isn't booked for Money in the Bank this weekend
Another huge shock is the fact that someone like Finn Balor isn't booked for Money in the Bank. In fact, none of The Judgment Day will appear on the card since they were all unable to qualify for the traditional ladder match.
Carlito's departure from the company has also ended his storyline with Raquel Rodriguez, after the two stars appeared to be getting closer in recent weeks. It was a surprise that he wasn't released by WWE, but has been completely taken off TV from now on, even though his contract is yet to expire.
It will be interesting to see if Carlito's exit forces WWE to finally pull the trigger on the group's split after recent teases.