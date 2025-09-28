Unfortunate news for The Miz following SmackDown betrayal

There has been some unfortunate news for The Miz after he was betrayed this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. The veteran competed in a major Tag Team match on the blue brand earlier this week.The 44-year-old teamed up with Carmelo Hayes to battle the Street Profits in a number one contendership match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Hayes has been growing frustrated with The A-Lister in recent weeks and betrayed him this past Friday night. Hayes watched Montez Ford hit his tag team partner with a Frog Splash and refrained from breaking up the cover, despite being in a position to. Ford and Angelo Dawkins earned a future title shot against The Wyatt Sicks as a result of the victory.WWE released a new video on Instagram today that revealed Haye's comments following the match. In what could be perceived as unfortunate news for the veteran, Melo claimed that The Miz was on his third strike, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;Three strikes, you're out,&quot; said Hayes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarmelo Hayes is a former NXT Champion and was a first-round draft pick by SmackDown in last year's WWE Draft.The Miz reveals WWE scrapped championship plans for himSmackDown star The Miz recently shared that the promotion had plans for him to become champion in the past, but they were scrapped at the last moment.Speaking on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, The Awesome One claimed that he was supposed to win the title after CM Punk left the company in 2011. He was supposed to defeat John Cena and Rey Mysterio in a tournament to become champion, but the plans never came to fruition.&quot;There were times where I was going to be a WWE champion, and then I was told, like [an] hour before, 'Yep, it's not going to happen.' […] I remember there was, like, I think CM Punk left the show, and he took the title with him. So, they made up a paper champion or whatever? […] So they’re going to have a tournament, and I think I went up against Rey Mysterio, and I was going to beat Rey Mysterio, then I was going to beat John Cena, and I was going to be a champion,&quot; he said.Only time will tell what the company has planned for the storyline between The Miz and Carmelo Hayes in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.