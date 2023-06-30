Unfortunate update on 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer's health

A WWE Hall of Famer has provided an important update about his health. He announced his health and his scheduled appointments. Fans are naturally worried about the Hall of Famer in question, Bret Hart.

The WWE legend had been involved in helping the Veteran's Food Bank and was set to make an appearance at the Hitman's Bar in Calgary for a "Birthday Celebration" to aid the cause.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he was not feeling well after his recent travels and was ordered by the doctor to stay home and rest.

He said that the issues saddened him and was very sorry for not being able to make it to the events as planned. He added that he was only absent because of circumstances he could not control.

"Dear Friends, Family & Fans. Unfortunately, after recent travel I am currently not feeling well & as per doctors orders I a asked to say home & rest. It saddens me greatly as I was genuinely looking forward to seeing all my beloved friends, family, and fans this Saturday. I deeply apologize for not being able to make it to the event as planned."

He continued:

"However, I am immensely grateful for the generosity of everyone who contributed to the veterans food band (Sic) fof Calgary. Your support means the world to me, and I promise to make it up to you in the future. Please understand that my absence is due to circumstances beyond my control, and I appreciate your consideration and continued support."

Hart still took the time to thank everyone who contributed to the Veteran's Food Bank of Calgary. There's no word as to what the illness is related to.

We at Sportskeeda wish the legendary Bret Hart a swift recovery.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes