Unfortunate update on Gable Steveson following WWE exit

There has been an unfortunate update about Gable Steveson following his WWE departure. The Olympic gold medalist was released by the promotion in May.

Gable Steveson only competed in 17 matches during his tenure with the promotion. He never captured a title in the company or had a televised match on the main roster. Following his release, Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League.

Unfortunately, Stevenson did not make the final roster and was released by the Bills today as they prepare for the start of the NFL season. However, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network noted that while Steveson has been released, he is seen as a developmental prospect and this will not be the end of his football journey.

Steveson signed with WWE in 2021 and was introduced by Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 38. The only televised match during his time in WWE was a Double Count Out against Baron Corbin at NXT Great American Bash 2023.

WWE RAW star praises Gable Steveson's athleticism

Chad Gable also competed in the Olympics as an amateur wrestler and recently spoke highly of Gable Steveson.

The veteran is the leader of the American Made faction which also consists of The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile on WWE RAW. Uncle Howdy made his in-ring debut last night and defeated Gable in the main event of last night's edition of the red brand. In an interview with Gorilla Position, Chad Gable noted that the 24-year-old likely struggled with showing emotion in the ring as he is used to being a freak athlete.

"I don't know if that's what it was that for him because the physical part of it, I can't imagine that was a problem for him. He's a freak athlete in like the next-level sense of the word. So, hopefully, whatever he decides to transition into, football, I hope he does very well but for some people [amateurs, athletes and other sports person], they find out it's not for them," Gable said. (From 20:55 to 21:20)

You can check out the interview with Chad Gable in the video below:

Gable Steveson's brother, Damon Kemp, has also departed WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Gable Steveson and if he can become a successful NFL player down the line.

