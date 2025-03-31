Unfortunate update on Lyra Valkyria following WWE RAW

WWE RAW just made another big stop on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The company has now wrapped the annual European tour that builds to The Grandest Stage of Them All. RAW ended with Lyra Valkyria booked in a big upcoming title defense, but there was another off-camera happening that is going viral.

Ad

The Lady of The Opera defeated Dakota Kai to become the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion in January. Valkyria retained in the rematch, and later over Ivy Nile and Raquel Rodriguez. She lost her Elimination Chamber qualifier to Bayley in their first-ever match and now has to defend against The Role Model in one week to secure her WrestleMania 41 spot as champion.

Valkyria has made her return to WWE Main Event. Tonight's pre-RAW tapings at The O2 in London, England saw the Women's Intercontinental Champion win a non-title match over Zoey Stark. Fans are now accusing officials of hurting Valkyria, as Main Event bookings are often seen as a demotion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Valkyria vs. Stark is a rematch from the November 28 Main Event episode, where Stark won in just under eight minutes. This was also Valkyria's second 2025 booking on WWE's secondary series, which airs every Thursday on Peacock. She defeated Alba Fyre on the February 20 episode. In addition to the aforementioned November loss to Stark, Valkyria worked four other Main Event bouts last year, with her first wins over Stark and Fyre, then wins against Lola Vice and Izzi Dame.

Ad

This week's Main Event episode looks to be one of the biggest in quite a while due to the in-ring return of Karrion Kross. It was revealed earlier how officials have made a highly requested change for Kross and Scarlett on the same day departure rumors surfaced.

Lyra Valkyria to defend on next week's WWE RAW

Next week's RAW will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Seth Rollins will return to RAW El Grande Americano will return to action Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley

There is just one more RAW episode on The Road to WrestleMania 41 after next week. RAW on April 14 will air live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, as the red brand's WrestleMania go-home episode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback