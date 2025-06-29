Unfortunate update on WWE Champion John Cena after Night of Champions

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena was in action against CM Punk at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Now, an unfortunate update on Cena's schedule ahead of SummerSlam has come to light.

John Cena defeated his long-time rival CM Punk in Saudi Arabia after interference from Seth Rollins and his stablemates. The Cenation Leader is now all set to have a rematch against Cody Rhodes for the gold at SummerSlam 2025, as The American Nightmare is the new King of the Ring.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, an unfortunate update on the 17-time World Champion's schedule ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer has come to light. According to WWE's site, Cena is not advertised for any shows until the July 18, 2025, edition of SmackDown. This means that The Chain Gang Soldier will also miss Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.

Check out a screenshot of his advertisement below:

Screenshot of John Cena's advertised SmackDown appearance [Image credit: wwe.com]

Triple H talked about John Cena vs. CM Punk after WWE Night of Champions

During the Night of Champions' post-show press conference, Triple H highlighted that John Cena and CM Punk clashed inside the ring for one last time.

The Game added that he was glad that the creative team was able to put together a match between the two legends before Cena's eventual retirement.

"It is just two generational stars coming together one last time. I think as much as it meant to fans here and around the world. I think that's what it meant to John Cena to see CM Punk. I'm glad we were able to put that fight together to deliver it here in Saudi. I'm glad they got to do it before John called it a day," he said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for John Cena's rematch with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

