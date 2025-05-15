"Unfortunately," "I'm sure we are both disappointed" - Belief that Gunther will be taken out by major WWE star on RAW

The WWE Universe is buzzing this week after Gunther is in line to make major wrestling history in the near future. The Austrian Superstar had multiple legendary title reigns in WWE before Jey Uso cut his reign as World Heavyweight Champion short on The Grandest Stage of Them All. A primary name is expected to cost Gunther a big victory and payday this summer, but fans are speaking out.

The Ring General took to X today to tout his shot at regaining the World Heavyweight Championship from Main Event Jay. Gunther simply shared the RAW date of June 9 and an emoji showing an upward trend on a chart. This was seen as the Imperium boss basking in his own confidence over becoming champion again.

Officials recently granted Gunther a title rematch for the June 9 RAW in Phoenix. Two days after Money in the Bank, one superstar will win the briefcase to cash in for the World Heavyweight or Undisputed Championship. Gunther won't know his opponent until SNME on May 24, where Jey defends against Logan Paul. Gunther gets the winner.

World Wrestling Entertainment's announcement led to immediate speculation that Goldberg would finally make his return for the long-awaited showdown with Gunther. The majority of feedback to the June 9 announcement is related to Goldberg or a Money In the Bank winner cashing in their briefcase as soon as Gunther dethrones Uso. Regardless, most feedback related to Da Man's return is negative, but Goldberg has some fans rooting for him against the former WWE UK Champion.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Watch out for stray spears from bald people," another fan commented.

Gunther reacts to Pat McAfee match at WWE Backlash

World Wrestling Entertainment presented its 20th Backlash event last Saturday from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. The co-main event of the five-match card saw Gunther defeat Pat McAfee in 14 minutes. The Ring General took to Instagram this week and reacted to the bout.

"Professionalism met punishment. I delivered both. #Gunther #RingGeneral #WWE," Gunther wrote.

Michael Cole mixed it up with Gunther a bit during the match. After the win, Gunther gave a rare show of respect to McAfee before exiting the ring.

