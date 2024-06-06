Unhappy WWE Superstar threatens Shawn Michaels

A WWE Superstar has expressed his frustrations with Shawn Michaels and the NXT brand after being thrown out of the arena during a recent show. The star in question is Brooks Jensen.

Jensen has held the NXT UK Tag Team Championship once with Josh Briggs. Fans thought he was fired from World Wrestling Entertainment after he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that had his booking details.

However, on this week's NXT episode, Brooks Jensen confronted Vic Joseph and Booker T during a commercial break. The 22-year-old went off while conveying his dissatisfaction, but the security kicked him out of the building. Jensen took to social media with a new handle and accused WWE of hacking his previous account.

Jensen dropped another bombshell on X. He threatened The Heartbreak Kid and the company, promising his voice would be heard and there would be consequences for those who disagreed.

"Shawn Michaels, NXT, WWE, you can throw me out of the building, you can shut down my Twitter. But one way or another I am gonna have my voice heard, and you'll see," he said.

Check out the star's tweet below:

Shawn Michaels initially refused to give Trick Williams a WWE title shot

Trick Williams won the NXT Championship by slaying Ilja Dragunov under the creative leadership of The Showstopper. However, the 30-year-old star's initial request for the title shot was denied by Michaels.

Speaking to The Sporting Tribune, Trick Williams revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer told him that his on-screen work with Carmelo Hayes was going great. Due to the same, The Heartbreak Kid benched him for a while before it was time for the star to shine on the NXT brand.

"He [Shawn Michaels] told me, 'No!' He told me, 'You're doing great at what you're doing, which is working alongside Carmelo Hayes!' He proceeded to tell me that a lot of guys ask for the ball, but they're not ready for it. If he gives me an opportunity and I'm not ready for it, I may sit on the bench for a while. So, that's what he told me, and then, you know, he decided it was time; maybe a few weeks later after that, and from there, the rest is history," Williams said.

The ongoing tension between Brook Jensen and the company is part of the WWE storyline, and the fans are eagerly waiting for Shawn Michaels' next move.

If you use any quotes from the first half, please credit Brook Jensen's X and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

