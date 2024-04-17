"Unimaginally painful" - Top WWE Superstar says career was almost over two months ago

After being sidelined for eight months, Sheamus finally returned to WWE on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. However, The Celtic Warrior had to undergo a lot of struggles during his road to recovery.

After his match against Edge in August, Sheamus was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. During the former World Champion's absence, the landscape within the company has changed massively.

On social media, The Celtic Warrior opened up about his recovery, claiming that he was almost forced to end his career two months ago:

"The road back to the ring is slow, rough and unimaginally painful. 2 months ago i thought i was hanging up my boots for good but a lot of doctors, trainers and physios helped get me cleared to do what i love.. fight. #thisiswhatwedo," wrote Sheamus.

Check out Sheamus' post:

WWE star Becky Lynch opened up about the advice she received from Sheamus

Becky Lynch opened up about the advice she got from wrestling veteran and her colleague, Sheamus.

In her new autobiography, titled: Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, The Man opened up about her tryout with the Stamford-based company. She also detailed training alongside Finn Balor. Lynch wrote:

"I made sure to avail myself to every contact in my Rolodex, and reached out to Sheamus, who had now become one of WWE's biggest stars. "Work on your conditioning and your promo. The wrestling will be the easy part for you," Sheamus advised me as though I were still the eighteen-year-old who had once impressed him in training session. "Keep it simple" was the main message,"

Upon his return on Monday Night RAW, Sheamus was victorious over Ivar in singles competition. This was his first televised victory in several months. While The Celtic Warrior has picked up wins at live events, his record hasn't been the greatest on WWE television.

